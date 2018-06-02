'Sherlock' star Cumberbatch praised for tackling muggers - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

'Sherlock' star Cumberbatch praised for tackling muggers

LONDON (AP) - The food-delivery firm Deliveroo thanked Benedict Cumberbatch on Saturday after a newspaper reported that the "Sherlock" star had fought off muggers who were attacking one of its cyclists.

Uber driver Manuel Dias told the Sun newspaper that he was driving Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Hunter along London's Marylebone High Street when they saw a cyclist being hit with a bottle.

He said Cumberbatch jumped out of the car and grabbed one of the attackers.

"I had hold of one lad and Benedict another," Dias was quoted as saying. "He seemed to know exactly what he was doing. He was very brave."

"Here was 'Sherlock Holmes' fighting off four attackers just round the corner from Baker Street," he added.

The fictional detective's home address in London is around the corner from the scene of the attack.

Cumberbatch's spokeswoman declined to comment.

The newspaper didn't say when the incident occurred. Police said a delivery cyclist was assaulted in the street in November.

On Saturday, Deliveroo praised Cumberbatch "for his heroic actions."

"On behalf of everyone at Deliveroo: Thank you so much," it said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Missouri governor quits in scandal, signs 'revenge porn' law

    Missouri governor quits in scandal, signs 'revenge porn' law

    Friday, June 1 2018 12:17 AM EDT2018-06-01 04:17:10 GMT
    Saturday, June 2 2018 12:00 PM EDT2018-06-02 16:00:45 GMT
    (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens leaves the podium after announcing his resignation in the governor's office, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens resigned amid a widening investigation that a...(Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens leaves the podium after announcing his resignation in the governor's office, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens resigned amid a widening investigation that a...
    Missouri is getting a new leader as its scandal-plagued governor steps down, elevating the lieutenant governor to the top job.More >>
    Missouri is getting a new leader as its scandal-plagued governor steps down, elevating the lieutenant governor to the top job.More >>

  • Judge agrees to halt fetal heartbeat abortion law in Iowa

    Judge agrees to halt fetal heartbeat abortion law in Iowa

    Friday, June 1 2018 11:27 AM EDT2018-06-01 15:27:22 GMT
    Saturday, June 2 2018 12:00 PM EDT2018-06-02 16:00:35 GMT
    Judge says he'll temporarily block most restrictive abortion law in the country from taking effect next month in Iowa.More >>
    Judge says he'll temporarily block most restrictive abortion law in the country from taking effect next month in Iowa.More >>

  • Police: Uber driver said rider was shot during attack try

    Police: Uber driver said rider was shot during attack try

    Friday, June 1 2018 12:07 PM EDT2018-06-01 16:07:19 GMT
    Saturday, June 2 2018 12:00 PM EDT2018-06-02 16:00:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Denver Police Department detectives, foreground, investigate near where a Nissan sedan, top left, being driven by an Uber driver crashed into a retaining wall along Interstate 25 south of downtown Denver early Friday, June ...(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Denver Police Department detectives, foreground, investigate near where a Nissan sedan, top left, being driven by an Uber driver crashed into a retaining wall along Interstate 25 south of downtown Denver early Friday, June ...
    An Uber driver fatally shot a man in a car on a Denver interstate early Friday morning after some kind of altercation.More >>
    An Uber driver fatally shot a man in a car on a Denver interstate early Friday morning after some kind of altercation.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly