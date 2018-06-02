FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible this weekend

There is a low risk for isolated severe thunderstorms with damaging winds Saturday afternoon along and south of a line from Demopolis to Montgomery to Phenix City, primarily between Noon and 6 p.m.

There is also a low risk of isolated severe thunderstorms with damaging winds again Sunday afternoon as a cold front moves through, mainly south of I-20. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms will likely continue through the mid-day hours, but a weather disturbance will migrate toward the Atlantic coast but a cold front will bring some changes in the weather.

In the meantime, daytime heating of a humid air mass still in place will continue to spark thunderstorms with the better chance coming in areas to the south with a chance for a few isolated strong storms possible in areas south and east of Montgomery. Storms which do form will move south of the area later today. Storms from the north and west will reform and move into west Alabama overnight and into the early morning hours but any storms which form will likely remain below severe limits.

As the front pushes south Sunday afternoon there could still be a few strong storms and some damaging wind gusts during the heat of the day, especially in southeast Alabama. The front should push through the area by early evening with only a slight chance of a few lingering storms into the early evening hours tomorrow night but after the front, drier, cooler conditions will return for the upcoming week with a few overnight lows dropping to around 60 or a degree or two below by sunrise Tuesday. Afternoon temperatures Monday-Friday will range from 85-89 with a continued dry northerly wind flow into next weekend.

There could still be a few showers along the Gulf Coast beyond Wednesday as the front stalls. That front will be pulled north again as a warm front by the beginning of the weekend which will again increase moisture and possibly some showers.

