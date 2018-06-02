FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible Saturday night, Sunday

There is a small chance of severe thunderstorms, with damaging winds, large hail, and locally heavy rainfall, across portions of central Alabama late Saturday night into the pre-dawn hours on Sunday.

During the day Saturday, a ridge of high pressure over the Caribbean weakens as a trough of low pressure pushes off the Atlantic east coast with lingering rain areas pushing south this morning but instability will be more limited today so not so much rain in our area today except along some of the outflows from Friday precipitation.

However, late Saturday night into the pre-dawn hours Sunday another area of rain ahead of an advancing cold front will move south pushed along by a northwest wind flow. The system may not actually enter northwest Alabama until just before sunrise but storms could fire as early as 4 a.m.

As the front moves south, a few more storms could fire Sunday afternoon with the potential for strong storms accompanied by damaging winds during the hours of maximum afternoon heating.

Behind the front, cooler, drier air will move into the southeast for the beginning of the new work week. The front may stall along the Gulf Coast and produce a few more rain areas there, but most of the region remains dry through much of the week to come.

