Over 60 dead turtles found on NJ beach

Ending weeks of uncertainly, President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.More >>
US employers added 223,000 jobs last month, unemployment rate fell to 18-year low of 3.8 pct.More >>
A lawyer tapped to lead an EPA task force overseeing cleanups at the nation's most polluted places until recently worked for a top chemical and plastics manufacturer with a troubled legacy of creating some of those toxic sites.More >>
Dead diamondback terrapins were found spread across a NJ beach on Memorial Day.More >>
