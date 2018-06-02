Over 60 dead turtles found on NJ beach

SEA ISLE CITY, NJ (KYW/CNN) – Authorities are investigating after dozens of turtles were found dead on a beach.

The unofficial start to summer was marked by what many consider an environmental tragedy in Sea Isle.

Shortly before noon on Memorial Day, the beach patrol was called after a woman said she found about 80 dead diamondback terrapins spread across the beach.

"When we got there, we saw about 65 turtles in a grouping and about 10 feet away was a commercial crab trap," said Chief Renny Steele of Sea Isle City Beach Patrol. "I've been here since 1968, and I've never seen something of this nature. The crab trap was cut, the line was cut."

No one has taken responsibility, and the beach patrol is handing over the crab trap to state wildlife regulators to investigate.

One thing Steele knows is that the crab trap didn't have turtle guards, which are required in many Jersey Shore crabbing spots.

The Wetlands Institute in Stone Harbor works to protect the terrapins from human hazards.

"It could have been that it was originally set in a location that had a lot of terrapins in it," said Brian Williamson, a scientist at the institute. "They very likely were trapped in the crab pot for long enough that they had drowned."

The institute doesn't have an exact number on how many turtles die each year in crab pots, but they do know people contribute to terrapin deaths quite often. About 500 of these turtles die each year because of car strikes.

