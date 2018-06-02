High school dean-turned-dealer sentenced for shooting student in MA

Former high school dean Shaun Harrison is heading to prison after being convicted of shooting a student in the head. (Source: WCVB/Boston Police/CNN)

BOSTON (WCVB/CNN) – A former high school dean was sentenced Friday to up to 26 years in prison for nearly killing a student he'd recruited to sell marijuana for him.

Shaun Harrison, 58, was sentenced a day after a jury convicted him of armed assault with intent to murder, among other charges.

Prosecutors said that Harrison, a dean at Boston English High School, recruited 17-year-old Luis Rodriguez to sell marijuana for him at the school and shot him on March 3, 2015, because he believed Rodriguez was not generating enough sales and was withholding money.

Rodriguez, now 20, testified during the trial that he came from a dysfunctional family and trusted Harrison, whom students nicknamed "Rev."

"He was my counselor. I went to him for everything," Rodriguez said.

On the day of the shooting, the pair arranged to meet at a gas station, where Harrison was supposed to hand over drugs.

Harrison shot Rodriguez in the back of the head and fled on foot, prosecutors said. The bullet entered Rodriguez's head just under his right ear.

Rodriguez said he was saved by the occupants of a passing car, who called 911.

Wiping away tears, Rodriguez's family listened as his aunt, Diana Rodriguez, asked the court to give Harrison the maximum sentence.

"Mr. Shaun Harrison nearly took an innocent life and left him for dead. He corrupted minority children who are already disadvantaged," Diana Rodriguez said.

Judge Christopher Muse laid out maximum penalties for the charges, amounting to 23 to 26 years behind bars.

"The defendant's conduct in this case was that of an assassin. He valued Luis' life as worthless," Muse said.

