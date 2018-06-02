High school dean-turned-dealer sentenced for shooting student in MA

Ending weeks of uncertainly, President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.More >>
Ending weeks of uncertainly, President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.More >>
Court records show DNA from a tissue left in a trash can led authorities to arrest a former California police officer suspected of being the Golden State Killer.More >>
Court records show DNA from a tissue left in a trash can led authorities to arrest a former California police officer suspected of being the Golden State Killer.More >>
A lawyer tapped to lead an EPA task force overseeing cleanups at the nation's most polluted places until recently worked for a top chemical and plastics manufacturer with a troubled legacy of creating some of those...More >>
A lawyer tapped to lead an EPA task force overseeing cleanups at the nation's most polluted places until recently worked for a top chemical and plastics manufacturer with a troubled legacy of creating some of those toxic sites.More >>
PHOTOS: Lava spews to the surface on Hawaii IslandMore >>
PHOTOS: Lava spews to the surface on Hawaii IslandMore >>
A top aide to Kim Jong Un will make a rare visit to Washington to deliver a letter from the North Korean leader to President Donald Trump on Friday. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reports "good progress" toward...More >>
A top aide to Kim Jong Un will make a rare visit to Washington to deliver a letter from the North Korean leader to President Donald Trump on Friday. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reports "good progress" toward reviving a June summit.More >>