Samford upsets No. 7 national seed Florida State, 7-6

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Austin Edens had three hits and Samford took advantage of three Florida State errors to defeat the No. 7 national seed 7-6 on Friday night in the NCAA Tournament's Tallahassee Regional.

The Bulldogs led 6-1 going into the bottom of the fifth before the Seminoles drew within a run. Samford got a much-needed insurance run in the seventh when C.J. Van Eyk balked in a run.

Stephen Wells led off the Florida State eighth with a walk and scored on a Drew Mendoza double. The Seminoles were unable to bring Mendoza in with the tying run.

Brooks Carlson had a two-run homer in the second for Samford (37-24), which faces Oklahoma in a winner's bracket game on Saturday. Josh Rich (7-5) got the win.

FSU starter Cole Sands (7-4) got the loss, but only went 2 2/3 innings before departing with right shoulder stiffness.

Mike Salvatore drove in two runs for the Seminoles (43-18), who face Mississippi State in an elimination game on Saturday.

