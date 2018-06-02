Samford baseball takes down No. 7 Florida St. in NCAA Regional

Samford upset seventh-ranked Florida State, 7-6, in the first round of the NCAA Tallahassee Regional on Friday to advance in the winners' bracket of the tournament.

Samford will take on Oklahoma Saturday at 4 p.m. The television assignment for the game will be announced later tonight. The Sooners reached the winners’ bracket game with a 20-10 win over Mississippi State earlier Friday.

In the win for Samford, Brooks Carlson went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI. Austin Edens went 3-for-3 with an RBI. Branden Fryman and Taylor Garris also drove in a run each for the Bulldogs.

Josh Rich (7-5) pitched two-thirds of an inning in relief to earn the win for the Bulldogs. Wyatt Burns tossed the final 3.2 innings, allowing one run on one hit to pick up his 13th save of the season.

