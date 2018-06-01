Alabaster City Fest expected to draw thousands to new Thompson High School location

Saturday is a big day in Alabaster. Thousands are expected for the big city fest at a new location - the all-new Thompson high school just off Warrior Parkway.

Our cameras were there Friday afternoon as crews were putting some of the finishing touches on the stage and vendor areas. This year's musical lineup includes Delta Rae, the Gin Blossoms and 38 Special.

The will be eight acres of festivities for the whole family and its free.

"Lots more room for seating and vendors. We got plenty of parking here which we didn't have over there. If we run out of parking, we literally have lots all over town and will shuttle you in,” said Jamie Cole with the Alabaster Arts Council.

Things kick off Saturday at 9 a.m. Cole says you'll want to bring cash with you for vendors that will be set up at the festival..Some of your favorite WBRC personalities will also be on hand to announce some of the bands.

