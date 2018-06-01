Disabled veteran declared dead now fighting to get his life back

He served our country, now he's in the hospital fighting to get his life back after the federal government declared he was dead. Kyle Nuss is sharing his story in hopes this never happens to anyone else.

Over the past few weeks, everything that could go wrong for 28-year-old Nuss has gone wrong. Kyle's dad passed away in early May then Kyle found out the Social Security Administration actually declared him dead as well. He and his father share almost the exact same name.

Kyle is also dealing with Cystic Fibrosis and had just gotten out of the hospital when he got that news.

"I wasn't able to use my credit or debit card, so I actually called them and they told me. This was at 10 o'clock at night that I was deceased,” Nuss said.

This disabled army veteran is now back in the hospital and fighting to get his life back. He's called the Social Security Administration in downtown Birmingham but is getting the run around.

"There's a Gregory Dwayne and there's a Gregory Kyle. I said, 'Y’all just went off a first-last name basis, y’all didn't check social security numbers or birthday.' She goes, 'Well, that seems to be what happened.' I said, 'Well that's ridiculous,'" Nuss said.

Having to deal with this government red tape is taking a big toll on his health.

"In a week's time my health has declined bad enough to where if I were to leave the hospital today, I would be dead in a week,” Nuss said.

It’s also taking a toll on him financially. His attorney, Chris Reid, is trying to get Kyle help from lawmakers.

"Now Kyle doesn't have access to any of his credit cards. He can't pay a dollar. He technically doesn't have health insurance. And so we're really scrambling to get help from people that can assist us because we really want to make sure that after he leaves here he's got oxygen. He can see physicians," Reid said.

"I would love to make sure that nothing like this ever happens to anyone again because it is amazing how just the smallest thing overlooked can just tear somebody down,” Nuss added.

Kyle has been at UAB for the past eight days. Because of all the stress, Kyle's family is worried he might have a heart attack or stroke.

We’re still waiting to hear back from the Social Security Administration. We’ve also reached out to our Senators and Representatives in Congress in hopes they can help Kyle get his life back on track. We’ll keep you updated.

