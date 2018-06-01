Tuscaloosa economic leaders react to possible Trump ban on German cars in U.S.

The American Cancer Society is out with new screening guidelines for colorectal cancer. The organization now recommends that you be screened for colon cancer starting at age 45 instead of 50.More >>
A German newspaper is reporting that President Trump wants to ban German luxury vehicles in the U.S., including Mercedes Benz.More >>
The weather will be quiet tonight, but expect another round of scattered showers and storms tomorrow. A few of these storms could be strong. Overnight lows will fall to around 70.More >>
The City of Tuscaloosa made $95,000 available to hire kids for summer jobs. Those jobs aren't with the city itself. But job seekers could get more than a paycheck out of it.More >>
Tuscaloosa police say they were able to arrest a suspect quickly because the young victim knew just what to do if she was in danger with a stranger.More >>
