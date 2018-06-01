FIRST ALERT: Expect another round of thunderstorms tomorrow

The weather will be quiet tonight, but expect another round of scattered showers and storms tomorrow. A few of these storms could be strong. Overnight lows will fall to around 70.

Expect some low clouds and mist during the early morning Saturday. We will see some sunshine during the afternoon. Rain chances will climb to around 40-percent between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. The primary threats will be gusty winds, small hail, lightning, and heavy rainfall. It will be a good idea to have the WBRC First Alert weather app handy while you enjoy the weekend. Highs will reach the lower 90s with the heat index in the mid to upper 90s.

We will see another round of thunderstorms Sunday with temperatures around 90. Expect a significant transition after Sunday with milder and drier air moving into the area. Highs will reach the mid-80s with dewpoints in the 50s. Expect a good week with no rain and comfortable conditions.

