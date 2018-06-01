Lobbyist tied to EPA chief's condo tried to influence agency - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Lobbyist tied to EPA chief's condo tried to influence agency

By MICHAEL BIESECKER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Newly filed reports show the Washington lobbyist whose wife rented a bargain-priced Capitol Hill condo to Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt had far more contact with the agency than previously disclosed, despite repeated denials by both men.

Lobbying firm Williams & Jensen has amended its 2017 filings to show that former chairman J. Steven Hart contacted EPA on behalf of Coca-Cola, pork producer Smithfield Foods and a board overseeing the finances of hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.

Pruitt has denied that Hart lobbied his agency in 2017, most recently during congressional testimony last month. The firm amended its required federal lobbying disclosures after an extensive review of Hart's emails, calendar entries and other materials.

Hart was forced to retire early following public disclosure of the EPA chief's unusual $50-a-night living arrangements.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

