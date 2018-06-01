Auburn beats Northeastern 13-4 in NCAA Raleigh Regional

A University of Louisville men's basketball transfer has been ruled ineligible to suit up for the Gamecocks next season, according to a statement from the school's athletic department.More >>
That Alabama-Auburn national championship match in men’s golf won’t take place after all.More >>
In Mark Kingston’s first year in Columbia, USC will open tournament play in the Greenville Regional at East Carolina.More >>
The LSU baseball team found out Monday it will be heading to Oregon to play in the Corvallis Regional hosted by Oregon State.More >>
She beat Pepperdine's Ashley Lahey 6-4, 6-2 Monday in North Carolina. Hartono is the first player in Rebel women's tennis history to win the NCAA Championship.More >>
Edouard Julien and Steven Williams each hit three-run homers to help Auburn beat Northeastern 13-4 on Friday in the NCAA Tournament's Raleigh Regional.More >>
Auburn and Washington open the season Sept. 1 in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff GameMore >>
North Carolina State and Auburn have agreed to a two-game basketball series.More >>
The Auburn Tigers rounded out the 2018 NFL Draft with four players being selected and three on day two.More >>
After having no players taken on the first day of the 2018 NFL Draft, two Auburn players went early in Friday's second round.More >>
The second-seeded Tigers defeated No. 1 Georgia 10-5 to win the 2018 NCEA National Championship. This marks Auburn's fourth national title, joining championships in 2006, 2011 and 2013.More >>
Point guard Davion Mitchell is transferring to Baylor after playing in all 34 games as a freshman at Auburn.More >>
Malzahn will be paired with former Auburn place kicker Al Del Greco in the 12th annual charity golf tournament. Alabama head coach Nick Saban will be paired with former Heisman Trophy Winner and current NFL running back Mark Ingram.More >>
The NCAA Division I Council has banned college football teams from using former players in practice and tabled a proposal to let players participate in four games while still redshirting.More >>
Auburn University sophomore center Austin Wiley is jumping into the NBA Draft pool, though he says he's not planning to hire an agent.More >>
