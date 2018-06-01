Tuscaloosa hosts job fair for students on break

The City of Tuscaloosa made $95,000 available to hire kids for summer jobs. Those jobs aren't with the city itself. But job seekers could get more than a paycheck out of it.

Kids needing summer jobs filled this room at Tuscaloosa's McDonald Hughes Center on Friday morning.

"It's a good they want to work somewhere," Daneria Robertson said.

Robertson is one of many here hoping to get hired.

"I'm good at learning. I like to work and my grades are good. I have a 3.5 GPA," Robertson said.

The Westside Community Action Council partnered with the City of Tuscaloosa to find jobs for these teens through the Hope Initiative.

"That's our goal, to instill work ethic and life skills. It's not just for summer, but we hope these skills will be carried through adulthood," Ernestine Tucker said.

The program seeks to help people in areas of high crime and unemployment.

DeRhonda Maxwell helped her son fill out his first job application.

She feels getting a job could help her son become more confident.

"I feel it's a good way to teach him good work ethic. Teach him how to make his own money and how to be responsible," she said.

Kids are competing for 60 openings with groups non-profit groups and others around the city.

Those hired would make up to $160 a week.

