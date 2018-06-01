Former youth pastor Acton Bowen facing new charge in Florida

There is a pending charge against evangelist Acton Bowen in Bay County, Fla.

A hold has been placed against the former youth minister in Bay County for if he makes bond in Etowah County.

Bowen, 37, is currently in Etowah County Jail, where he has been since his mid-April arrest. He faces numerous child sex abuse charges in Etowah County, including second-degree sodomy, second-degree sex abuse and enticing a child to enter a vehicle/house for immoral purposes.

