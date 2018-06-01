'It's been an honor to serve with and for you': Oneonta police officer signs off radio for the last time

"For the last time at OPD, 403, 10-42."



10-42 signals the end of a shift for the Oneonta Police Department. There wasn't a dry eye around as Lieutenant Stephen Gunn finished his last patrol before heading to a new job.



The video posted to Facebook by his wife shows Gunn wiping tears away as he talks to his brothers in blue one last time as an Oneonta police officer. It has been viewed over 2,000 times since being posted.



"It's been an honor to serve with and for you," Gunn says from the driver's side of his police car, "I love everyone of you, thank you very much."



After his final sign off, you hear another officer over the radio thank him on behalf of the department and community. They also wish him luck in his future endeavors.



Gunn, known to the community as "Big Deal," has spent the last 27 years in law enforcement. He's spent the last 25 years with Oneonta, as radio call number 403.



While Gunn is sad to be leaving Oneonta, he's still in the business of serving. Gunn will now serve as the police chief for the city of Snead.



