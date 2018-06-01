Police investigating homicide in west Birmingham - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Police investigating homicide in west Birmingham

(Source: Raycom images) (Source: Raycom images)
Birmingham -

Birmingham police are investigating a homicide in west Birmingham.

A man in his late 40s was found with gunshot wounds inside a home on the 1800 block of Princeton Avenue SW. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

We will provide more information when it is available.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly