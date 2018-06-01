Statewide, House seats on Alabama ballot - plus Democrats

By JAY REEVES

Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Alabama's primary ballot features multiple offices and something voters in the Republican-controlled state haven't seen in years: Democratic races for statewide and congressional positions.

Alabama Democrats have 27 total candidates running for state positions or Congress, more than double the number from 2014. That means there are several Democratic primary races, compared to just one for a statewide office four years ago.

Many of the eventual Republican nominees will still run unopposed in November because no Democrats qualified.

But with Democratic opposition to President Donald Trump running high and after Democrat Doug Jones' victory in Alabama's U.S. Senate race, the party is trying to show signs of life.

The party primaries for governor lead the ballot Tuesday, but voters also will decide nominees for numerous constitutional and court offices.

