You Decide 2018: Alabama Primary Election Sample Ballots

You Decide 2018: Alabama Primary Election Sample Ballots

By Sebastian Posey, Digital Content Manager
Find the sample ballot for your county before hitting the polls on Tuesday, June 5th.

Sample Ballots by County

Bibb County: Republican | Democrat

Blount County: Republican | Democrat

Calhoun County: Republican | Democrat

Cherokee County: Republican | Democrat

Chilton County: Republican | Democrat

Clay County: Republican | Democrat

Coosa County: Republican | Democrat

Cullman County: Republican | Democrat

Etowah County: Republican | Democrat

Fayette County: Republican | Democrat

Greene County: Republican | Democrat

Hale County: Republican | Democrat

Jefferson County: Republican | Democrat

Marion County: Republican | Democrat

Pickens County: Republican | Democrat

Shelby County: Republican | Democrat

St. Clair County: Republican | Democrat

Talladega County: Republican | Democrat

Tuscaloosa County: Republican | Democrat

Walker County: Republican | Democrat

Winston County: Republican | Democrat

Polling Place

Not sure where you need to go to vote? Find your polling place here.

