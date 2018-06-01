2 felony warrants issued for B'ham woman for Homewood burglaries

Homewood police are searching for a Birmingham woman after obtaining two separate felony warrants.

Homewood police have obtained two felony burglary warrants and two felony receiving stolen property warrants on 19-year-old Dra'Neka Lishay Russell. Police say Russell is responsible for last week's burglaries on Oxmoor Road and Columbiana Road.

Russell was last seen in a black Mitsubishi Eclipse. If you have any information on her whereabouts, Homewood PD ask you contact their agency at 205-332-6200.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.