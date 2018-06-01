Water main break causes sinkhole on Vestaview Lane in Vestavia Hills

Crews with the Birmingham Water Works Board are working to repair a water main break in Vestavia Hills on Friday afternoon.

The issue happened on Vestaview Lane just before Columbiana Road right next to Shades Mountain Baptist Church.

Officials with BWWB tell us the break will take several hours to repair, but we're told no customers are affected.

We're told a Birmingham Water Works Board truck fell into a sinkhole in the middle of the road, but the truck was pulled out with minimal damage. The driver suffered no injuries.

