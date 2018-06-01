How to unsubscribe from those advertisement papers left in your driveway

Authorities are on the scene of an Amtrack train that hit a vehicle in Lipscomb.More >>
Homewood police have obtained two felony burglary warrants and two felony receiving stolen property warrants on 19-year-old Dra'Neka Lishay Russell. Police say Russell is responsible for last week's burglaries on Oxmoor Road and Columbiana Road.More >>
FIRST ALERT for severe storms this afternoon and early evening! A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect until 9 p.m. for multiple Alabama counties.More >>
The flyers come to homes where people are not subscribers to the Birmingham News. The flyers usually go to subscribers in the Sunday edition.More >>
