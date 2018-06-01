Ex-Apple employee gets 3-year prison term for embezzlement - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Ex-Apple employee gets 3-year prison term for embezzlement

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - A former Apple employee who double-billed the firm for business expenses on her company credit card and used the resulting credit to buy luxury items is now headed to prison.

Toni Ann Branca received a three-year state prison sentence Friday. The 42-year-old resident of Livingston, New Jersey pleaded guilty in January to theft by deception.

The state Attorney General's office says Branca embezzled about $243,000 from Apple while working as an administrative assistant.

Branca worked mostly from home and arranged employee training, travel and parking for her region. She was authorized to pay for company expenses with a company-issued credit card in her name.

Authorities say Apple made the duplicate payments to the credit card company, and Branca allegedly used the resulting credit balances to shop for clothes, electronics and furniture.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Bare-knuckle boxing from a bygone era looks for a comeback

    Bare-knuckle boxing from a bygone era looks for a comeback

    Friday, June 1 2018 2:09 PM EDT2018-06-01 18:09:01 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 3:49 PM EDT2018-06-01 19:49:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bob Moen). In this Thursday, May 31, 2018 photo, fighter Bobby Gunn, left, and Bryan Pedersen, chairman of the Wyoming State Board of Mixed Martial Arts, speak with reporters during a news conference to promote a bare-knuckle boxing event tha...(AP Photo/Bob Moen). In this Thursday, May 31, 2018 photo, fighter Bobby Gunn, left, and Bryan Pedersen, chairman of the Wyoming State Board of Mixed Martial Arts, speak with reporters during a news conference to promote a bare-knuckle boxing event tha...
    Bare-knuckle boxing _ the way it was done back in the 1800s, in the days of the great John L. Sullivan _ is looking to make a comeback, starting with a 10-bout event in Wyoming on Saturday night.More >>
    Bare-knuckle boxing _ the way it was done back in the 1800s, in the days of the great John L. Sullivan _ is looking to make a comeback, starting with a 10-bout event in Wyoming on Saturday night.More >>

  • Mormons grapple with race decades after ban on black leaders

    Mormons grapple with race decades after ban on black leaders

    Friday, June 1 2018 2:26 AM EDT2018-06-01 06:26:55 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 3:49 PM EDT2018-06-01 19:49:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File). FILE - In this May 17, 2018, file photo, Mormon church President Russell M. Nelson, center, and Leon W. Russell, chairman of the NAACP board of directors, right, walk into a news conference, in Salt Lake City. The Mormon c...(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File). FILE - In this May 17, 2018, file photo, Mormon church President Russell M. Nelson, center, and Leon W. Russell, chairman of the NAACP board of directors, right, walk into a news conference, in Salt Lake City. The Mormon c...
    The Mormon church is celebrating the 40th anniversary of reversing its ban on black people in the lay priesthood.More >>
    The Mormon church is celebrating the 40th anniversary of reversing its ban on black people in the lay priesthood.More >>

  • Blacks fare surprisingly well in prostate cancer research

    Blacks fare surprisingly well in prostate cancer research

    Friday, June 1 2018 2:19 PM EDT2018-06-01 18:19:28 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 3:49 PM EDT2018-06-01 19:49:18 GMT
    Black men with advanced prostate cancer fare surprisingly well in research that challenges current thinking about racial disparities in the disease.More >>
    Black men with advanced prostate cancer fare surprisingly well in research that challenges current thinking about racial disparities in the disease.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly