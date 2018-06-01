Ex-cheerleaders sue Texans, allege intimidation, low pay - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Ex-cheerleaders sue Texans, allege intimidation, low pay

By JUAN A. LOZANO
Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) - Five former Houston Texans cheerleaders are suing the NFL franchise, alleging the team failed to fully compensate them as required by law and subjected them to hostile work environment in which they were harassed, intimidated and forced to live in fear.

The lawsuit was filed Friday in Houston federal court.

At a news conference, Hannah Turnbow said she and other cheerleaders were treated "the lowest of the low."

Prominent women's rights attorney Gloria Allred, who's representing the cheerleaders, said the women were not fully paid for their long hours of work because of their gender.

Texans spokeswoman Amy Palcic said in a statement the team is proud of its cheerleader program and constantly reviews it to make sure it is "enjoyable for everyone."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

