Jazz in the Park kicks off summer concert series Sunday at Avondale Park Amphitheatre

Jazz in the Park returns to Avondale. (Source: magiccitysmoothjazz.com)

Looking for something fun and free for the family to do this weekend?

Jazz in the Park kicks off its summer concert series this Sunday at Avondale Park Amphitheatre! The music starts at 6 p.m.

If you can't make it this Sunday, no worries. Jazz in the Park continues all summer long.

