Oxford Regional: Ryan Rolison strikes out 13 as #4 Ole Miss beats Saint Louis

OXFORD, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Oxford Regional finally started Saturday after Mother Nature took some hacks Friday. Saint Louis jumped out to a 2-0 lead early, but it was all Rebels after that. They used a 6-run inning and a 13 strikeout performance by Ryan Rolison to win 9-2.

Cole Zabowski tied the game with a 2-run homer. Chase Cockrell added a RBI double, Jacob Adams an RBI triple, plus a ribbie from Ryan Olenek. He would score on an error to cap a-run Rebel 2nd.

 

Tyler Keenan hit a 2-run HR in the victory. The Rebels will face Tennessee Tech Sunday in a winner's bracket matchup. First pitch is scheduled for 4:00pm at Swayze Field.

Oxford Regional

1st Round

#4 Ole Miss 9, Saint Louis 2

Tennessee Tech 6, Missouri State 4

Elimination Game

Game 3 - Sunday 12:00pm: Saint Louis vs. Missouri State

Winner's Bracket

Game 4 - Sunday 4:00pm: #4 Ole Miss vs. Tennessee Tech

Elimination Game

Game 5 - Sunday 8:00pm: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser

Regional Final

Game 6 - Monday 12:00pm: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

Game 7 - Monday 6:00pm: If Necessary

