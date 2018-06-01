Oxford Regional: Ryan Rolison strikes out 13 as #4 Ole Miss beats Saint Louis

The Oxford Regional finally started Saturday after Mother Nature took some hacks Friday. Saint Louis jumped out to a 2-0 lead early, but it was all Rebels after that. They used a 6-run inning and a 13 strikeout performance by Ryan Rolison to win 9-2.
Cole Zabowski tied the game with a 2-run homer. Chase Cockrell added a RBI double, Jacob Adams an RBI triple, plus a ribbie from Ryan Olenek. He would score on an error to cap a-run Rebel 2nd.
Ole Miss tops St. Louis 9-2 to advance to the winner's bracket.— Rachel Richlinski (@RachRichlinski) June 3, 2018
Ryan Rolison had 13 K's, Bianco gave credit to Cole Zabowski for getting things going offensively for the Rebs.
Ole Miss will face Tennessee Tech Sunday at 4:00 PM CST. pic.twitter.com/y05DuhgUZx
MID 7 | @RyanRolison24 strikes out the side to set a new career-high with 13 strikeouts!— Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) June 3, 2018
Rolo K Counter: ?????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/lVqpkS15Ow
END 2 | Well, that was fun.— Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) June 3, 2018
Ole Miss 6, SLU 2 pic.twitter.com/EpFDxABfu3
Tyler Keenan hit a 2-run HR in the victory. The Rebels will face Tennessee Tech Sunday in a winner's bracket matchup. First pitch is scheduled for 4:00pm at Swayze Field.
Oxford Regional
1st Round
#4 Ole Miss 9, Saint Louis 2
Tennessee Tech 6, Missouri State 4
Elimination Game
Game 3 - Sunday 12:00pm: Saint Louis vs. Missouri State
Winner's Bracket
Game 4 - Sunday 4:00pm: #4 Ole Miss vs. Tennessee Tech
Elimination Game
Game 5 - Sunday 8:00pm: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser
Regional Final
Game 6 - Monday 12:00pm: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner
Game 7 - Monday 6:00pm: If Necessary
