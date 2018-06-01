Splish, splash, Browns coach Jackson takes a Lake Erie bath - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Splish, splash, Browns coach Jackson takes a Lake Erie bath

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (AP) - Hue Jackson survived a zero-win season and a chilly dip in the lake .

Cleveland's coach made good on his promise and jumped into Lake Erie on Friday, a plunge he hopes will wash away years of losing and frustration for the Browns and fans who haven't had much to cheer about in years.

Under an overcast sky and with a news helicopter hovering over a local beach, Jackson ran into the water along his wife, Michelle; Browns owner Dee Haslam; and nearly 150 team employees.

Jackson submerged into the 72-degree water, popped up and nearly lost his swim trunks before splashing in the surf.

While the Browns were staggering to a 0-16 season, Jackson promised he would jump in if the team duplicated its 1-15 season from his first year.

Jackson turned his plunge into a fundraiser for his foundation and raised $30,000.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

