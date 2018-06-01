Cannonball? Browns coach ready for jump into Lake Erie - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Cannonball? Browns coach ready for jump into Lake Erie

(Joshua Gunter/The Plain Dealer via AP, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson speaks at an NFL football press conference in Berea, Ohio. Jackson's ready to take his dip for the Browns' sunken season.

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (AP) - Hue Jackson's ready to take his dip for the Browns' sunken season.

Cleveland's coach will jump into Lake Erie on Friday, fulfilling the promise he made last year as the Browns were stumbling to an 0-16 record. Jackson's pledge came on the heels of the Browns going 1-15 in his first season with the club.

Jackson said he's learned to "shut my mouth a little bit more."

Jackson won't be alone when he takes his plunge into the chilly waters as over 100 team employees are joining him to raise money for his foundation. He's donating $100 for every employee who takes part, and owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam are matching the contributions to support Jackson's foundation, which raises awareness to fight human trafficking in Northeast Ohio.

Beyond making good on his word, Jackson's hoping the event will bring a "cleansing" for the Browns.

___

More AP NFL: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

