Find summer meals in your community

Here in Alabama, the suicide rate has increased nearly 22 percent from 1999 to 2016.More >>
Here in Alabama, the suicide rate has increased nearly 22 percent from 1999 to 2016.More >>
A Trump administration official tells us they are "on it" and adds "Let’s see what we can do". Senator Doug Jones and Congressman Gary Palmer's offices are also assisting.More >>
A Trump administration official tells us they are "on it" and adds "Let’s see what we can do". Senator Doug Jones and Congressman Gary Palmer's offices are also assisting.More >>
Nettie Stacy, 86, was last seen around 3 p.m. Thursday leaving the Tuscaloosa-Coaling area driving a silver 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis. The tag number is THN526.More >>
Nettie Stacy, 86, was last seen around 3 p.m. Thursday leaving the Tuscaloosa-Coaling area driving a silver 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis. The tag number is THN526.More >>
The weather will remain very calm and pleasantly warm overnight and into the early morning, with an average low near 65 degrees.More >>
The weather will remain very calm and pleasantly warm overnight and into the early morning, with an average low near 65 degrees.More >>
The suspect is described as a white male with wavy, long hair wearing a black long-sleeved shirt.More >>
The suspect is described as a white male with wavy, long hair wearing a black long-sleeved shirt.More >>