All signs point to ‘Fortnite’ releasing for the Nintendo Switch

Epic Games has already releasedFortnite on the Xbox One, PlayStation4, Mac, PC, and even iOS, but there is one system we’ve still been waiting to play the smash-hit shooter on: Nintendo Switch. If appears that’s about to change, however, as the game has been rated for the console in Korea.

A listing on South Korea’s Game Rating and Administration Committee for Fortnite on Switch was spotted on June 1, and there is very little doubt that it’s the same as Epic’s shooter. The description for the rating details a “third-person shooter action Nintendo Switch game,” and makes mention of resource collection and defensive fortresses.

The latter part of the description is particularly important, as it means Fortnite: Battle Royale will be joined by the paid “Save the World” player-versus-environment experience. Though it’s the battle royale mode that caused the game to explode in popularity, Epic continues to update Save the World with new content.

An allegedly leaked E3 document for Nintendo appeared to add more weight to the rumor. In addition to Fortnite, it includes Switch versionsDragon Ball FighterZ and Paladins. FighterZ producer Tomoko Hiroki has previously hinted at a Nintendo Switch port, but said its development would likely be linked to the success of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 on the system.

We’re curious to see how a free-to-play game like Fortnite: Battle Royale will factor into the paid Nintendo Switch Online service. Currently, PlayStation 4 users don’t need PlayStation Plus to access the online game, but Xbox One players do need Xbox Live Gold.

What’s somewhat surprising is that PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds doesn’t appear to be coming to the Switch, despite PUBG Mobile publisher Tencent’s prior work on the console. Tencent is currently working on Arena of Valor, a multiplayer online battle arena, or MOBA, game that doesn’t have a release date yet. Though the PC and Xbox One versions of the game would likely be too resource-heavy for the Switch to handle, the mobile version runs perfectly fine, and could feasibly work with the Switch, as well.

Nintendo’s pre-recorded E3 event will be broadcast on June 12 at noon ET. The video presentation will largely focus on Super Smash Bros. and other games for the Switch.



