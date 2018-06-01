FIRST ALERT: Severe storms likely Friday afternoon

We've issued a FIRST ALERT for severe storms Friday afternoon and early evening from north to south across central Alabama.

Storms are already impacting north Alabama and sagging southeast with time and will reach Marion, Winston, and Cullman counties by 11 a.m. and intensify with time. Stay weather alert if you are going to Rock the South Friday and be prepared to hustle to your vehicle if you hear thunder.

A complex of storms develops along with scattered showers and storms from north to south this afternoon and ending south this evening.

There is an enhanced risk for severe storms that could produce 60 mph to 70 mph and hail that could be 1” to 1.5” in diameter. We will likely see trees downed today, damage, and power outages.

Expect frequent updates from us on WBRC FOX6, social media, and on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

Now is the time to bring in any loose yard items etc. and stay weather aware as the storms move in and develop today.

Remember, if you lose power you can always watch our live stream on the WBRC First Alert Weather or News app.

If you see damage please pass that information along to us and pictures too, but be safe doing so.

We will be on air at the top and bottom of the hour unless things get really crazy and then we will stay on WBRC FOX6 for a long duration. Be sure to watch the news at noon for an update on the stormy weather today and details about the weekend ahead!

