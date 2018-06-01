Sip and ship: Tourists can now send distillery whiskey home - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Sip and ship: Tourists can now send distillery whiskey home

(AP Photo/Bruce Schreiner, File). FILE - In this Wednesday Nov. 13, 2013, file photo, Charlie Downs, the artisanal craft distiller at a new Heaven Hill Distilleries, Louisville, Ky., checks gauges on a still that will produce small batches of whiskey. ... (AP Photo/Bruce Schreiner, File). FILE - In this Wednesday Nov. 13, 2013, file photo, Charlie Downs, the artisanal craft distiller at a new Heaven Hill Distilleries, Louisville, Ky., checks gauges on a still that will produce small batches of whiskey. ...

By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Until now, whiskey tourists in Kentucky have been able to sniff the aromas from bourbon-making and sip the finished product during distillery tours. But they haven't been allowed to ship bottles home.

That modern-day prohibition is coming to an end in the state, which produces about 95 percent of the world's bourbon.

The whiskey industry on Friday celebrated a new state law allowing some bourbon fans to receive home deliveries, shipped straight from their favorite Kentucky distilleries. Bourbon industry leaders and state officials led by Gov. Matt Bevin participated as the first shipments were sent off for delivery.

Bourbon tourism has become big business, and the chance to ship whiskey bottles home after a distillery tour is expected to boost sales at distilleries both large and small.

