LG V35 ThinQ vs. OnePlus 6: Can LG’s latest flagship beat an Android favorite?

By Steven Winkelman



Just weeks after showing off the new LG G7 ThinQ, the smartphone giant is back with yet another flagship. Sporting a Snapdragon 845 processor and 6GB of RAM, the LG V35 ThinQ can handle just about any task you throw at it. So how does it compare to the similarly spec’d OnePlus 6? We put the two smartphones to the test to find out.

Specs

LG V35 ThinQ OnePlus 6 Size 151.6 x 75.4 x 7.3mm (5.97 x 2.97 x 0.29 inches) 155.7 x 75.4 x 7.8 mm (6.13 x 2.97 x 0.31 inches) Weight 158 grams (5.57 ounces) 177 grams (6.24 ounces) Screen size 6-inch OLED 6.28-inch AMOLED display Screen resolution 2,880 x 1,440 pixels (538 pixels per inch) 2,280 x 1,080 pixels (402 pixels per inch) Operating system Android 8.0 Oreo Android 8.1 Oreo Storage space 64GB

64GB (with 6GB of RAM), 128GB, 256GB (both with 8GB of RAM) MicroSD card slot Yes, up to 2TB No Tap-to-pay services Google Pay Google Pay Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 RAM 6GB 6GB, 8GB Camera Dual 16MP (with OIS) and 16MP wide angle rear, 8MP front Dual 16MP and 20MP rear, 16MP front Video Up to 4K at 30 fps,1080p at 30 fps, 720p at 240 fps, HDR10 Up to 4K at 60 frames per second, 1080p at 240 fps, 720p at 480 fps super slow motion, HDR Bluetooth version Bluetooth 5.0 Bluetooth 5.0 Ports 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C Fingerprint sensor Yes (back) Yes (back) Water resistance IP68 No Battery 3,300mAh Fast charging (Quick Charge 3.0) Qi wireless charging 3,300mAh DashCharge App marketplace Google Play Store Google Play Store Network support AT&T, Project Fi AT&T and T-Mobile Colors Aurora Black, Platinum Gray Midnight Black, Mirror Black, Silk White Price $900 $530 Buy from AT&T, Project Fi OnePlus Review score Hands-on review 4.5 out of 5 stars

Performance, battery life, and charging

If you need a phone that can perform just about any task with ease, you’re in luck: Both the LG V35 ThinQ and OnePlus 6 feature top-of-the-line specs that should serve you well for years to come.

Both phones ship with the latest Snapdragon 845 chip along with plenty of RAM to help you multitask. While the LG V35 ThinQ only comes in a 6GB RAM option, compared to the 6GB and 8GB configurations of the OnePlus 6, we don’t think you’ll see a noticeable performance difference between the two.

When it comes to battery life and charging, things get a little more interesting. Both phones feature a 3,300mAh battery that should get you through the day with ease, though you may get a little extra time on the V35 ThinQ since its display is smaller. You’ll also find a quick charging option for both: The OnePlus 6 features the proprietary DashCharge technology, while the LG V35 ThinQ ships with support for Quick Charge 3.0. The LG V35 ThinQ has a slight advantage over its competitor since it offers Qi wireless charging, a feature that’s sadly missing on the OnePlus 6.

Overall, the LG V35 ThinQ wins this category by a razor thin margin. The slightly better battery life and inclusion of wireless charging give it a leg up on the competition.

Winner: LG V35 ThinQ

Design and durability

In terms of design, you’ll find a lot of similarities between the LG V35 ThinQ and the OnePlus 6. Both sport a glass-over-aluminum body, minimal bezels, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The main difference between the two devices is the notch at the top of the display on the OnePlus 6 that’s missing from the LG V35 ThinQ.

Durability is a different story. Each phone has its own strengths and weaknesses. The LG V35 ThinQ sports an IP68 rating, meaning it’s resistant to dust and water and can survive a short dunk. The OnePlus 6, on the other hand, does not offer the same level of protection.

On the flip side, the chassis of the OnePlus 6 is likely slightly more durable than the LG v35 ThinQ. While the OnePlus 6 features a Gorilla Glass 5 body, LG opted for the older Gorilla Glass 4 on the V35 ThinQ.

For this round, we’re calling a tie. Both the LG V35 ThinQ and OnePlus 6 have a very similar design aesthetic; the differences between the two are largely subjective. And in terms of overall durability, both phones have their own unique strengths and weaknesses which seems to balance them out in the end.

Winner: Tie

Display

At first glance, you may not notice much of a difference between the OLED displays on the LG V35 ThinQ and OnePlus 6. Sure the display on the OnePlus 6 comes in slightly larger at 6.28 inches versus the 6-inch screen on the V35 ThinQ. However, the LG V35 ThinQ sports a higher pixel density at 538 pixels per inch (ppi) versus 402 ppi for its competitor. Look a little closer and you’ll notice the LG V35 ThinQ produces a sharper image than the OnePlus 6.

While both displays are excellent, the LG V35 ThinQ is the clear winner of this round. Its sharper contrast and vibrant colors make streaming an absolute pleasure.

Winner: LG V35 ThinQ

Camera

The LG V35 ThinQ has a dual camera setup with two 16-megapixel lenses; the primary lens sports Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) while the secondary is a wide-angle lens. The OnePlus 6 also features a dual setup with a 16-megapixel lens with OIS, as well as a 20-megapixel secondary lens, but it’s not wide angle. As for the front-facing cameras you’ll find an 8-megapixel lens on the LG V35 ThinQ, and a 16-megapixel lens on the OnePlus 6.

While both phones have admirable cameras, the LG V35 ThinQ will perform better in a variety of settings. It features a slightly larger aperture at f/1.6 versus the f/1.7 aperture found on the OnePlus 6. It also features its A.I. Cam technology that can identify objects and environments and make settings adjustments to ensure you get the best photo. Finally, its Super Bright Camera feature combines pixels, creating better overall images in low light.

For this round, the clear winner is the LG V35 ThinQ. It features superior hardware and software that will help you get the best shot in just about any light. While OnePlus continues to improve its camera with each new handset, it doesn’t (yet) hold a candle to the V35 ThinQ.

Winner: LG V35 ThinQ

Software and updates

If you’re looking for the most recent version of Android, you’ll want to stick with the OnePlus 6. The OnePlus 6 ships with Android 8.1 Oreo while the LG V35 ThinQ will feature the slightly older 8.0 Oreo. We do hope, however, that both phones will quickly update to Android P in the fall.

In terms of updates, LG has a bit of a spotty history. In the past, LG has been slow to send out security and OS updates to its handsets. However, the tech giant opened the LG Software Update Center in South Korea earlier this year in an effort to provide its customers with more timely updates.

While OnePlus has had its share of software and security issues in the past, the company has typically been quick to provide software updates to its handsets. In addition to a decent track record for updates, the OnePlus 6 is the first OnePlus device that supports Seamless Updates from Android.

We’re throwing this round to the OnePlus 6. While LG has committed publicly to providing more frequent updates for its phone, we are still a bit skeptical. OnePlus has a better track record for providing on-time updates.

Winner: OnePlus 6

Special features

Neither the LG V35 ThinQ nor the OnePlus 6 feature an abundance of special features. And while it’s not that’s surprising for the midrange OnePlus 6, we’re a little surprised that the V35 ThinQ didn’t have more special features to make it a must-have phone.

On the LG V35 ThinQ you’ll find A.I. Cam, a feature that can recognize different objects and settings. The feature will make adjustments to your camera settings to help you get the best shot. You’ll also find LG integration for Google Assistant to help you complete LG-specific tasks like taking wide-angle selfies and performing visual searches.

The OnePlus 6, on the other hand, features an array of custom gestures for its Oxygen OS interface, as well as a custom Shelf that allows you to store frequently used apps and contacts.

Winner:LG V35 ThinQ

Price

Perhaps, the biggest difference between the LG V35 ThinQ and OnePlus 6 is pricing. While the OnePlus 6 starts at $530, the V35 ThinQ is significantly more expensive at $900. You can buy the OnePlus 6 unlocked directly from OnePlus and use it on carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile, but it won’t work on Verizon or Sprint. The LG V35 ThinQ is being sold exclusively at AT&T and on Google’s Project Fi network.

Overall winner: LG V35 ThinQ

In terms of specs, the LG V35 ThinQ wins by a narrow margin. Specs alone, however, can be a bit deceiving.To be perfectly honest, you can’t go wrong with either the LG V35 ThinQ or the OnePlus 6. There are many more similarities between the two than there are differences.

While the V35 can boast marginally superior specs, they do come at a significant premium. If you’re willing to spend more money, the V35 ThinQ will serve you well; if not, the OnePlus 6 is an admirable competitor.



