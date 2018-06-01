Party censures candidate for 'not a Republican' comment

GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) - A challenger will remain on the Republican primary ballot for sheriff in a northeast Alabama county.

The Gadsden Times reports that the Etowah County Republican Executive Committee declined to remove Rainbow City Police Chief Jonathon Horton from the ballot.

He's challenging incumbent Sheriff Todd Entrekin in Tuesday's primary. No Democrat has qualified.

Horton was censured for a video made at a campaign event in which he said he was "not a Republican."

The committee is requiring Horton to remove the video and retract the comments.

The committee also considered divorce filings between 1991 and 1997 that include allegations that Horton physically abused his wife.

Horton says Entrekin paid a company to post the documents on a website. Entrekin says he paid the company, but not for "anything negative."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.