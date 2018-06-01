Golf cart blaze sends overheated firefighters to hospital

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) - Four north Alabama firefighters were taken to hospitals for heat-related illnesses as they battled an explosive fire at a golf cart dealership.

All the firefighters are expected to recover.

News outlets report that Decatur firefighters were called out early Friday morning to battle a blaze that began among vehicles parked outside at Decatur Golf Carts.

The blaze spread to carts in a warehouse, destroying dozens as batteries exploded, with the fight continuing for hours.

Officials say the building will have to be demolished because the fire destroyed its structural integrity.

Lt. Stacy Rose says the fire's cause is being investigated, but arson is not currently suspected.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.