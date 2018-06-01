Ingredients:
1/4 cup olive oil, divided
1/4 cup lemon juice
3 cloves minced garlic
2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley
Salt and pepper to taste
1-1/2 lbs. boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-in cubes
Bowls
1 small red onion, finely diced
2 medium cucumbers, diced
2 medium avocados, pitted and diced
1 cup mixed field greens or spinach
3/4 cup cup cherry tomatoes, halved
1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
2 tablespoons lemon juice
Salt and pepper to taste
2 cups cooked quinoa
1 cup
Marinated Greek Chicken
In a small bowl, whisk 2 tablespoons olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, parsley and salt and pepper to taste. Place chicken in a ziplock bag and pour marinade on top. Seal bag and turn several times to coat chicken. Place chicken in refrigerator and let marinate 2 hours or up to 24 hours.
Remove chicken from marinade and discard marinade. Heat remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat until shimmery. Add chicken to skillet and saute several minutes until chicken is browned and no longer pink [Notes:165 degrees] . Remove from heat and cool.
Bowls
In a medium bowl, combine red onion, cucumber, avocado, tomatoes, feta cheese, lemon juice, and salt and pepper to taste.
Divide quinoa, veggie mixture, and cooled chicken between 4 containers, Enjoy immediately or refrigerate up to 4 days.
