Ingredients:

1/4 cup olive oil, divided

1/4 cup lemon juice

3 cloves minced garlic

2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley

Salt and pepper to taste

1-1/2 lbs. boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-in cubes

Bowls

1 small red onion, finely diced

2 medium cucumbers, diced

2 medium avocados, pitted and diced

1 cup mixed field greens or spinach

3/4 cup cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

2 tablespoons lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste

2 cups cooked quinoa

1 cup

Marinated Greek Chicken

In a small bowl, whisk 2 tablespoons olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, parsley and salt and pepper to taste. Place chicken in a ziplock bag and pour marinade on top. Seal bag and turn several times to coat chicken. Place chicken in refrigerator and let marinate 2 hours or up to 24 hours.

Remove chicken from marinade and discard marinade. Heat remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat until shimmery. Add chicken to skillet and saute several minutes until chicken is browned and no longer pink [Notes:165 degrees] . Remove from heat and cool.

Bowls

In a medium bowl, combine red onion, cucumber, avocado, tomatoes, feta cheese, lemon juice, and salt and pepper to taste.

Divide quinoa, veggie mixture, and cooled chicken between 4 containers, Enjoy immediately or refrigerate up to 4 days.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.