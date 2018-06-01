6 women sue physician, claiming he wrongly touched patients

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) - Six women are suing a north Alabama physician, claiming he inappropriately groped, fondled and kissed them while they were patients.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Morgan County Circuit Court against Dr. Michael Dick of Decatur.

Attorney Eric Artrip tells news outlets that each woman says Dick touched them inappropriately on her third visit. Artip says the women didn't file criminal charges because each thought no one would believe her.

Dick and his lawyer decline to comment.

The plaintiffs are identified by pseudonyms, seeking to preserve privacy.

Decatur police arrested Dick in January 2018 on two counts of misdemeanor harassment. He's free on bail and continues to see patients.

Alabama State Board of Medical Examiners General Counsel Wilson Hunter says the regulatory agency "is actively engaged in monitoring his situation."

