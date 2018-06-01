Trump blasts Samantha Bee's 'horrible language' about Ivanka

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 16, 2016 file photo Samantha Bee attends the Turner Network 2016 Upfronts in New York. Bee is apologizing to Ivanka Trump and her viewers for using an expletive to describe the president's...

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2018 file photo, Samantha Bee, host of "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee," poses at an Emmy For Your Consideration screening of the television talk show at the Writers Guild Theatre in B...

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says it's a "total double standard" that comedian Samantha Bee wasn't fired for using a vulgar, sexist term to describe his daughter and top White House adviser, Ivanka Trump.

Bee and the TBS network that airs her show, "Full Frontal," have apologized after Bee used the expletive.

The incident came shortly after ABC canceled the show "Roseanne" after comedian Roseanne Barr compared an aide during the Obama administration, who is African-American, to an ape. Barr, a favorite among conservatives, has also apologized.

Trump tweeted Friday: "Why aren't they firing no talent Samantha Bee for the horrible language used on her low ratings show? A total double standard but that's O.K., we are Winning, and will be doing so for a long time to come!"

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.