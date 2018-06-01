Excessive gunfire & pyrotechnics used on movie set Friday in Birmingham

A heads up for everyone in downtown Birmingham Friday.



The movie "Live!" starring Aaron Eckhart will be using excessive automatic gunfire and pyrotechnics on set and it could get pretty loud.



Additionally, a police helicopter will be flying over the set and hovering close to buildings.



Birmingham police and fire and Jefferson County sheriff's deputies will be on site as well.

A time for the gunfire and pyrotechnics has not yet been announced.



These roads will be closed Friday:



5 a.m.–8 p.m: Complete Closure of 20th St. N from Morris Ave to 2nd Ave N. w/Intermittent Traffic Control from 1st Ave S. to Morris Ave.



5 a.m.–8 p.m.: Complete Closure of 1st Ave N. from 19th St. N to Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd w/Intermittent Traffic Control into parking garages.



Additionally, Cafe Dupont and The Elyton will be open for business, but pedestrians will be escorted to those businesses in between takes



