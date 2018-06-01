Downtown Tuscaloosa free summer concert series returns Friday

Tuscaloosa's Live at the Plaza summer concert series returns for its fourth year on Friday, June 1.



Live at the Plaza is scheduled for every Friday evening in June and July.



Each week’s free concert will run from 6-9 p.m. and will feature a local band in Government Plaza, adjacent to the downtown Intermodal Facility parking deck behind City Hall.



"This music concert series allows people in a family-friendly atmosphere to come down, enjoy our downtown, enjoy our beautiful Government Plaza, and listen to some great local music," City of Tuscaloosa Communications Director Deidre Stalnaker said.



The scheduled acts, which are subject to change, are as follows:



June 1: John Wilson Band



June 8: Orange Constant



June 15: Jake Austell (of the J’s ) Trio and then 4G



June 22: Druid City Songwriters and then Mulligan Brothers



June 29: Lamont Landers Band



July 6: The Kemistry Project



July 13: Alabama Blues Project and then Earl “Guitar” Williams



July 20: Corey Nolan and then Plato Jones



July 27: Tim Few and then Sweet Home Symphony



New this year is the addition of exhibitor space on Government Plaza during each concert. Local non-profits, organizations and retailers may rent exhibitor space for $25 at each performance. Food trucks and catering vendors may also apply to serve at each performance. Food vendors and exhibitors may apply at tuscaloosa.com/latp.

This year’s shows will coincide with the downtown entertainment district. Under the entertainment district, alcohol may be purchased from participating restaurants and bars within and on the district boundaries and taken to Government Plaza and other areas within the district, which includes several surrounding blocks.



Patrons may purchase alcoholic beverages under the entertainment district rules, but outside alcoholic beverages are not allowed.

