Spokesman: Montel Williams hospitalized after workout - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Spokesman: Montel Williams hospitalized after workout

NEW YORK CITY (AP) - Montel Williams has been taken to a hospital after a workout at a New York City gym.

Williams' spokesman tweeted that anyone who knows the 61-year-old television personality knows that Williams is an exercise enthusiast. The spokesman said Thursday that Williams "over did it" and was admitted to the hospital out of an abundance of caution.

The spokesman says Williams is doing well and anticipates being discharged soon.

The spokesman did not say which hospital Williams was taken to.

Williams was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1999.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

