FIRST ALERT: Our northern counties could see strong storms this afternoon

We begin our Friday morning with a line of showers and storms moving into northwest Alabama. Our temperatures were hovering in the 70s as of 4 a.m.

FIRST ALERT: We could see some strong storms into our northern tier of counties this afternoon. Straight line winds and hail are the primary threats with these storms. We have a 40 to 50 percent chance of rain with highs near 89.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are also possible for Saturday afternoon. We are going with a 30 to 40 percent chance of rain at this point for tomorrow, with highs into the low 90s.

Our forecast models are showing another cluster of thunderstorms rolling through our area late Saturday night into Sunday morning, but this system will likely weaken as it moves through.

Much drier weather is expected our way next week with lower humidity levels. Looks like a great time to finally hit the pool or get on the water.

Have a great weekend, and I hope to see y'all near the Storm Tracker tomorrow at the Alabaster City Fest.

