Markets up as Italy prepares to swear in first populist govt - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Markets up as Italy prepares to swear in first populist govt

ROME (AP) - Milan's stock index has opened higher after Italy's populists put an end to three months of political gridlock and formed a government, staving off the threat of new elections that could have become a referendum on the euro.

The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and right-wing League are to swear in their Cabinet later Friday, after reaching agreement with Italy's president to drop a euroskeptic economy minister and give birth to western Europe first populist government.

Milan's stock index opened up 2.5 percent. Italy's borrowing rates eased further.

Europe's populists cheered, with French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who shares the League's firm anti-immigrant stance, tweeting: "It's a victory of democracy over intimidation and threats from the European Union. Nothing will stop the return of the people to the stage of history!"

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

