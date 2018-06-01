How We Searched For Our Homes (Infographic)

MoneyTips

Finding the right home at the right price is always a challenge. Discover how other American homebuyers searched for and found their homes in our infographic above, based on the latest report from the National Association of Realtors. See how this compares to our 2016 infographic on the subject.

Our next installment in the Keys to Homeownership series will look at how homeowners chose the homes they bought.

