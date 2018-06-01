Better Call Saul premiere date news answers the show's biggest question

HBO's Watchmen series has been making headlines lately thanks to its new producer and writer Damon Lindelof

By Keisha Hatchett,

We finally know when Better Call Saul will return with new episodes. AMC announced Thursday that Season 4 arrives Monday, Aug. 6 at 9/8c. Mark those calendars accordingly!

And in case you had any doubts, Chuck really is dead. The network confirmed his demise in a press release, noting that the event will put Saul (Bob Odenkirk) directly on the path toward becoming the strip mall lawyer we first met in Breaking Bad. "In the all-new season, Chuck's death catalyzes Jimmy McGill's transformation into Saul Goodman," the announcement read.

Chuck was last seen in the Season 3 finale sitting on his couch as his house went up in flames, a sure sign he'd offed himself amid a life crisis. However, we never saw him actually die, and producers would never confirm or deny his death. In addition to Saul, Chuck's death will also have a major impact on Howard and Kim who will again find themselves at odds after being gaslighted by the Brothers McGill.

Better Call Saul's Season 4 opening will be followed by the series premiere of Lodge 49 at 10/9c. The modern fable centers on a drifting ex-surfer who finds camaraderie at a run-down fraternal lodge.

Better Call Saul returns for Season 4 on Monday, Aug. 6 at 9/8c, followed by the series premiere of Lodge 49 at 10/9c.

