Hall of Fame pitcher Smoltz qualifies for US Senior Open - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Hall of Fame pitcher Smoltz qualifies for US Senior Open

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (AP) - Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz is making his mark in a new sport.

Golf.

The 51-year-old Smoltz qualified for the U.S. Senior Open on Thursday, emerging from a three-man playoff to take the final spot.

Three places were up for grabs in the 18-hole qualifier at Planterra Ridge Golf Club in Peachtree City, Georgia, about 30 miles south of Atlanta. Jack Larkin and Sonny Skinner got through in regulation by shooting 4-under 68, with Smoltz and two others one stroke back.

Brian Tennyson was eliminated on the first playoff hole with a bogey. On the third extra hole, Smoltz finished off Brian Ferris despite making double bogey.

Smoltz spent most of his career with the Atlanta Braves. He finished with a record of 213-155 with 154 saves - making him the only pitcher in baseball history with 200 wins and 150 saves. He was an eight-time All-Star and captured the NL Cy Young Award in 1996.

Smoltz also was an avid golfer in his spare time, along with teammates Tom Glavine and Greg Maddux. All three were elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on the first ballot.

The 2018 U.S. Senior Open will be held June 28-July 1 at The Broadmoor-East Course in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

___

For more AP coverage of baseball and golf: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball and https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Golf

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Cryptic emergency alert panics Oregon city's residents

    Cryptic emergency alert panics Oregon city's residents

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 4:06 PM EDT2018-05-30 20:06:06 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 3:09 AM EDT2018-06-01 07:09:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Tom James). Supermarket shelves are stripped bare of bottled water in Salem, Ore., late Tuesday May 29, 2018, after officials warned residents that tap water was unsafe for children and the elderly due to an algae bloom. The head of Oregon's ...(AP Photo/Tom James). Supermarket shelves are stripped bare of bottled water in Salem, Ore., late Tuesday May 29, 2018, after officials warned residents that tap water was unsafe for children and the elderly due to an algae bloom. The head of Oregon's ...
    The head of Oregon's emergency management agency apologized late Tuesday after a cryptic emergency alert message was forced out to cellphones around the state's third-largest city warning residents to "Prepare for...More >>
    The head of Oregon's emergency management agency apologized late Tuesday after a cryptic emergency alert message was forced out to cellphones around the state's third-largest city warning residents to "Prepare for Action".More >>

  • Vegas casinos face threat of 1st worker strike in 3 decades

    Vegas casinos face threat of 1st worker strike in 3 decades

    Thursday, May 31 2018 2:26 AM EDT2018-05-31 06:26:30 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 3:07 AM EDT2018-06-01 07:07:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File). File - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, volunteer Jenifer Murias yells into a megaphone as Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas. The union representing...(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File). File - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, volunteer Jenifer Murias yells into a megaphone as Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas. The union representing...

    The union representing thousands of Las Vegas casino workers says the city's two largest resort operators would lose more than $10 million a day combined if housekeepers, cooks and others go on strike.

    More >>

    The union representing thousands of Las Vegas casino workers says the city's two largest resort operators would lose more than $10 million a day combined if housekeepers, cooks and others go on strike.

    More >>

  • Mormons grapple with race 40 years after ending black ban

    Mormons grapple with race 40 years after ending black ban

    Friday, June 1 2018 2:26 AM EDT2018-06-01 06:26:55 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 2:57 AM EDT2018-06-01 06:57:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File). FILE - In this May 17, 2018, file photo, Mormon church President Russell M. Nelson, center, and Leon W. Russell, chairman of the NAACP board of directors, right, walk into a news conference, in Salt Lake City. The Mormon c...(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File). FILE - In this May 17, 2018, file photo, Mormon church President Russell M. Nelson, center, and Leon W. Russell, chairman of the NAACP board of directors, right, walk into a news conference, in Salt Lake City. The Mormon c...
    The Mormon church is celebrating the 40th anniversary of reversing its ban on black people in the lay priesthood.More >>
    The Mormon church is celebrating the 40th anniversary of reversing its ban on black people in the lay priesthood.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly