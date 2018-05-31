Gas prices could drop soon as oil prices tumble

You've probably noticed gas prices are up around town. They are at the highest levels since 2014 but there's good news. Industry experts say prices could go down 10 to 15 cents a gallon in the next week or two because oil prices are tumbling.

AAA of Alabama says gas prices are typically the highest around Memorial Day so they should start d ropping soon. We found prices around the Birmingham metro ranging from $2.69 to $2.75 a gallon.

If you want to save some money, your best bet is to use a number of gas saving apps. They help you find the cheapest gas in your zip code.

Clay Ingram of AAA Alabama says more people need to start price shopping in order for all of us to save.

"Honestly we're doing a terrible job with price shopping. Most of us buy our gas based on convenience rather than price..Most people don't even look at the sign anymore so see what it costs..We need to get out of that habit and get back in the habit checking the prices and making these big gas companies compete for our business by lowering their price," Ingram said.

You can track gas prices in your area anytime on the WBRC News app. Gas Buddy also offers a fuel rewards card that allows you to save 5 to 10 cents every time you fill up. Its free to sign up. You can connect your checking account to the card. You can learn more about the card here.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All Rights Reserved.