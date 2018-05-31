Could regional approach alleviate financial woes of JeffCo cities?

There are 35 municipalities in Jefferson County, but several financial hardships.

“The problem gets worse because in Alabama most of the money that is raised by cities is by sales tax,” said David Sher, the publisher of Comebacktown.com. "With sales tax, it's going down because the Internet and Amazon. It a creates a problem for the cities."

From Brighton to Irondale, many municipalities had to cut back or cut out certain city services. To help fill its deficit Irondale just implemented an occupational tax. Other cities have raised sales taxes or are considering it.

So how did they get here?

"Take a city like Fairfield, for example. It lost Walmart and it was its biggest generator of sales tax revenue and Fairfield has been suffering ever since. Irondale lost Sam's, its biggest sale tax generator,” said Sher.

When the stores closed, budgets dried up. Sher said it’s time for these municipalities to start working as a region and pulling all resources together.

"If we can get the mayors to start talking and come up with ideas to save money and also to recruit industry because right now cities are in competition with one another and everybody considers the other city as an enemy because they may get that business that they want rather than someone else,” said Sher.

He said this model has worked for cities like Charlotte, Nashville, Louisville and Denver.

“I’m really optimistic that the conversations going on right now that we are seeing the first initial baby steps,” said Sher.

