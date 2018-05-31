Alberto begins to dissipate, leaving deaths, flooding behind

By JEFFREY S. COLLINS and SARAH RANKIN

Associated Press

Remnants of the first named storm of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season are pushing into Canada, but heavy rains from the enormous system have drenched the Southern Appalachians, claiming lives in raging flash floods, triggering mudslides and washing away bridges.

Since its Memorial Day landfall in the Florida Panhandle, Alberto's heavy rains have been widespread, with flooding reported from Alabama through Tennessee, Kentucky, the Carolinas and even Illinois. As the storm's remnants push deeper Friday into Canada, authorities say they are watching and hoping the driving rains brought in by Alberto will begin to end.

In Virginia, flash flooding blamed on Alberto turned a peaceful creek into a roaring death trap as witnesses reported a man and woman were swept away Wednesday night when their car was washed off a road. Police say searchers found one of the victims Thursday and would resume searching Friday for the other still missing.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.