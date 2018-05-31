School threat assessment team established in Winfield

About 14 school districts in the north and west regions of Alabama went over how to execute a school threat assessment plan at a safety summit.

They met before, the Gov. Kay Ivey's big announcement got out, but Winfield City School officials said Thursday they're considering all options on the table to keep their schools safe.

“I think we all are a bit perplexed our world is changing very rapidly,” said Randy Thomley, Winfield City Schools assistant superintendent.

Thomley learned at the safety summit Tuesday there isn't a profile for the next school shooter.

“You can't say they look like this they act like this,” he said.

So, the school district determined how to establish a threat assessment team, who should be on that team and what measures they can take to prevent school violence.

“It gives you a peace of mind knowing that they aren't waiting until something happens to do something,” said parent Sonia Chism.

“Our No. 1 priority is our children. They're our future that's what we do for a living we love our kids,” said Thomley.

Although school staff have a proactive approach in place, they're reviewing Gov. Ivey's plan to arm administrators in schools with no resource officer.

“See what steps would be necessary to take the training which administrators might be trained and if that's the best choice for our school district,” said Thomley.

Before a decision is made the entire community, Thomley said will be part of the conversation.

“From our police being involved, to the mayor even our parents it takes all of us to make sure we maintain a safe school,” said Chism.

Winfield City Schools plans to implement their threat assessment plan this fall for the 2018-19 school year.

